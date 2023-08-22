LP Had Discussions With 16 Political Parties Before Going Into The Presidential Elections- Dr Tanko

In the wake of the rumored private discussions held between Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent northern politician, and chieftain of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has come out to reveal that his party has been holding discussions with other political parties long before the February 25 presidential polls.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night, Tanko, who is the Chief Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Media Office, revealed that prior to presidential elections a few months ago, no fewer than 16 parties came together for discussions with the Labour Party on how to work together to wrest power from the ruling APC.

According to him, political parties that are progressive minded are quite worried about the current situation in the country and are discussing ways to do something about it.

He said; “When you talk about discussions for a possible working alliance with other political parties, it is very true. Don’t forget, right before the elections on February 25, these discussions were already ongoing. So, discussions with other parties with like-minds and belief in the principles and ideologies of the Labour Party is a welcome development. And we will continue to talk to ourselves knowing full well that Nigeria is at the brink of complete decay.

Therefore, all parties that are progressives in nature will not allow that happen. Even before the elections, there were discussions. We had meetings with several political party leaders. In fact we had discussions with 16 registered opposition political parties.”

You can watch Dr. Yunusa Tanko’s interview here (Forward video to 1:34).

