LP Guber Candidate, campaign chair may boycott the Presidential campaign rally in Kano

According to News Published by Daily Trust this afternoon, state chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Zarewa, Kano governorship candidate of the party, Bashir I. Bashir, state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau, are likely to boycott the campaign rally of the presidential candidate in Kano.The source narrated that Labour Party organized their Presidential campaign rally today in Kano City, but it is unlikely to conduct a Presidential campaign rally in the state today.The rally which was scheduled to take place by noon at Kano pillars stadium in the Sabongari area of the state, the Chairman of the campaign Council, and other stakeholders planned to boycott the rally.

However, when contacted about the reasons behind the failure to host the Labour Party Presidential campaign rally in the state, Mohammed Zarewa and Bashir, disclosed that He was not yet sure about the reasons, but he will confirm and get back to newsmen concerning the LP Presidential campaign rally in Kano.

Another source reported that, speaking under anonymity, a top associate of the party leaders in Kano state disclosed that they had resolved to shun the rally due to non-inclusiveness and disregard shown to them by the National campaign team.

Source. Daily Trust.

