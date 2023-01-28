NEWS

LP Gov’ship Candidate In Kano, Bashir Reveals Next Step After Peter Obi Refused To Consult Him

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State, Bashir Bashir has revealed the next step after Peter Obi refused to consult him before the presidential campaign rally of the party in the northern state.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections. He is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Bashir Bashir, in a press conference, claimed that he did not attend the presidential campaign rally in Kano State because Peter Obi did not consult him.

Bashir Bashir stated that he will wait for the opinions of the leadership of the Labour Party in the state on the way forward.

He noted that way forward can mean staying in the Labour Party or staying in the party without participating at a certain level.

He added that way forward can also mean negotiating or discussing with other political parties in the state.

Source – TVC YouTube channel

