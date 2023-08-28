LP Gov, Alex Otti Of Abia State Pictured Together With Anambra Gov, Soludo And Others In Rwanda

The executive Governor of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has been pictured together with the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and other Nigerians Governors in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigerian Governors are in Rwanda for an Executive Leadership Retreat.

(Photo Credit – Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

Other Nigerian Governors who attended the Executive Leadership Retreat in Rwanda are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke of Osun State, Engineer Seyi Makinde of Oyo State among others.

The executive Governor of Abia State said on his verified Facebook page; “I had the honour of joining fellow Governors from Nigeria at an Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda. The event, themed ”Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world,” was organized by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).”

(Photo Credit – Governor Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

The only Labour Party Governor added; “We had the privilege of being hosted to a remarkable dinner by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, where we had the opportunity to engage with him. He graciously shared key leadership insights with us and patiently answered other pressing questions. It was an unforgettable experience that further enriched our understanding of effective leadership.”

(Photo Credit – Governor Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by the executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)