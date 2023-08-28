NEWS

LP Gov, Alex Otti Of Abia State Pictured Together With Anambra Gov, Soludo And Others In Rwanda

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

The executive Governor of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has been pictured together with the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and other Nigerians Governors in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigerian Governors are in Rwanda for an Executive Leadership Retreat.

(Photo Credit – Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

Other Nigerian Governors who attended the Executive Leadership Retreat in Rwanda are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke of Osun State, Engineer Seyi Makinde of Oyo State among others.

The executive Governor of Abia State said on his verified Facebook page; “I had the honour of joining fellow Governors from Nigeria at an Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda. The event, themed ”Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world,” was organized by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).”

(Photo Credit – Governor Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

The only Labour Party Governor added; “We had the privilege of being hosted to a remarkable dinner by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, where we had the opportunity to engage with him. He graciously shared key leadership insights with us and patiently answered other pressing questions. It was an unforgettable experience that further enriched our understanding of effective leadership.”

(Photo Credit – Governor Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by the executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We want Tinubu to replicate what he did in Lagos across Nigeria: NBA

4 mins ago

The US did not call what happened in Niger a coup, instead they called it an attempted coup- Sarki

10 mins ago

Fact We’re losing 400,000 barrel of oil every day despite contract with Tompolo is worrisome- Nwandu

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Finally Shaibu Caves In Declares Loyalty To Obaseki; Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button