LP Does Not Have Control Over Crowd Funding, We Cannot Dictate How Money Is Spent – Katch Ononuju

The Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Public Affairs, Katch Ononuju, has revealed details of who controls and disburses the funds that has been raised for the Labour Party by some individuals. In a recent interview, Katch Ononuju revealed that the Labour Party has no control over how the money is being generated and disbursed.

Remember that there has been some debates concerning the legality of Labour Party seeking financial support from private citizens within and outside Nigeria, with some analysts saying that there is a tendency for such a move to be seen as illegal under the law.

However, Katch Ononuju’s recent statement appears to point to the fact that the Labour Party is absolving itself from having any form of influence regarding the crowd funding. Katch Ononuju said that the Labour Party is doing all it could to stay away from anything that has to do with the crowd funding.

Katch Ononuju went on to say that those persons who are organizing the crowd funding are not Labour Party members, rather, they are volunteer groups. Katch Ononuju also said that it is difficult for the Labour Party to tell those persons who raised the money on their own what to do with their money.

