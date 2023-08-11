LP DG Reacts To Obi’s Message To Nigeria Students Who Won 2023 International Debate In Malaysia
The labour party presidential campaign DG, Akin Osuntokun has reacted to the message that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi sent to the Nigerian students who just won the 2023 International students debate
The former governor of Anambra state, on, Friday took to his Verified Twitter page to send a congratulatory message to the student who came first in the international competition that went down in Malaysia
Peter obi, in his message, lauded the students for their academic performance and the glory they brought to the nation
Reacting to the message of the labour party presidential aspirant to the students, The Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun praised Peter obi stating that his appreciation for their effort is well deserved
He wrote “Your appreciation for their effort is well deserved.”.
He proceeded to say that his legacy in Education is inspiring and enduring
