LP DG Reacts To Obi’s Message To Nigeria Students Who Won 2023 International Debate In Malaysia

The labour party presidential campaign DG, Akin Osuntokun has reacted to the message that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi sent to the Nigerian students who just won the 2023 International students debate

The former governor of Anambra state, on, Friday took to his Verified Twitter page to send a congratulatory message to the student who came first in the international competition that went down in Malaysia

Peter obi, in his message, lauded the students for their academic performance and the glory they brought to the nation

Reacting to the message of the labour party presidential aspirant to the students, The Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun praised Peter obi stating that his appreciation for their effort is well deserved

He wrote “Your appreciation for their effort is well deserved.”.

He proceeded to say that his legacy in Education is inspiring and enduring

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (

)