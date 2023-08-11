NEWS

LP DG Reacts To Obi’s Message To Nigeria Students Who Won 2023 International Debate In Malaysia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

The labour party presidential campaign DG, Akin Osuntokun has reacted to the message that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi sent to the Nigerian students who just won the 2023 International students debate

The former governor of Anambra state, on, Friday took to his Verified Twitter page to send a congratulatory message to the student who came first in the international competition that went down in Malaysia

Peter obi, in his message, lauded the students for their academic performance and the glory they brought to the nation

Reacting to the message of the labour party presidential aspirant to the students, The Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun praised Peter obi stating that his appreciation for their effort is well deserved

He wrote “Your appreciation for their effort is well deserved.”.

He proceeded to say that his legacy in Education is inspiring and enduring

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Current EPL Table & Match Review As Man City Win 3-0

4 mins ago

BUR 0-3 MNC: 1st Scorer, 1st Assist Provider, 1st Injury, 1st Red Card & Other Stats As EPL Resumes

15 mins ago

What You Should Always Do To Make Your Cooking Gas Last Longer

25 mins ago

Reverse The Confirmation of Nyesom Wike As A Minister – APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu.

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button