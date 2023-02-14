LP Denies Claims That Its Members Collapsed Their Structure In S’West And Declared Support For BAT.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, according to the report published by the Punch paper, the spokesperson of Obi-Datti Presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, has come out to deny claims that some members of the Labour Party, LP, in the Southwest collapsed their structure in favor of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

It might interest you to know that a few hours ago, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo while sharing his official Twitter page shard a video, alleging that some Labour Party, LP, members in the Southwest tore their membership cards as they declared support for the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

However, in response to these claims, the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential campaign council in the Southwest, Yunusa Tanko noted that the information is not true.

According to his words, Yunusa Tanko Sao, “It is wrong information. There is nothing like LP collapsing structure for anybody in the Southwest. Is there a different Southwest we don’t know about?”.

Source: Punch paper.

