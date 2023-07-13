LP Demands Mahmood Yakubu’s Sack, Seeks INEC Finance Probe

The Labour Party (LP) has demanded prompt termination and legal action against Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Both the party and its presidential campaign council have urged the global community to impose “penal measures” on Yakubu and other high-ranking members of the electoral organization regarding the handling of the 2023 elections.

Akin Osuntokun, the director-general of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign, addressed a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, stressing the need to probe the financial allocations and contributions made to INEC for the elections.

In his statement, he expressed appreciation for the unwavering backing of the international community and civil society in fostering and strengthening our democratic system.

Given the conclusive reports from observer groups, it is both logical and imperative for the international community to promptly and appropriately impose punitive measures on Professor Mahmud Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye, and other key personnel within INEC who are directly involved in the undermining of these elections.

We also insist on the outright removal and legal prosecution of Professor Mahmud Yakubu, as well as the initiation of a thorough financial examination into the utilization of allocated funds and donations received by INEC.

Expanding on our stance, the party strongly denounced individuals who criticized the findings of the European Union (EU) mission observing the Nigerian elections of 2023.

Both the Labour Party and the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organization strongly denounce the biased and distorted reactions to the EU report and other election observer reports by the spokesperson of the APC administration and other uninformed individuals.

These responses not only contradict the prevailing sentiment of the nation but also highlight the stark contrast with their selective praise of the 2019 election reports from the same observer groups. Osuntokun further emphasized this point.

We strongly urge those responsible for orchestrating the mobilization of paid demonstrators to cease wasting public funds by targeting the EU offices in response to their election report. This intimidation tactic is completely unfounded and has proven to be futile from the very start.

Undoubtedly, the electoral irregularities were remarkably evident, causing immense dissatisfaction and drawing from the countless personal and documented accounts of the vast majority of Nigerians.

