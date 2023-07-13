LP demands dismissal of INEC chairman, wants commission probed

According to Punchng. LP Demands Removal of INEC Chairman and Launches Probe into Commission’s Actions.

Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, has called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for his alleged involvement in the 2023 presidential elections.

Osuntokun further demanded a forensic financial investigation into all expenditures and donations received by INEC during and after the elections.

During an international press conference held at the party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja, Osuntokun stated, “We demand unequivocally the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu and the commencement of forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC.”

The Labour Party’s call comes after the February 25 election, in which the commission declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner.

However, both Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party contested the results, alleging violence and extensive rigging.

Osuntokun highlighted that evidence presented by the PDP and LP supported their suspicions that the election was marred by irregularities.

He called for disciplinary action against INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, as well as other top administrative and field staff who were allegedly complicit in the irregularities.

The Labour Party representative also warned against any further intimidation of the European Union (EU) and other election observers regarding their reports on the election.

He criticized the negative responses from the APC administration and others, stating that they contradicted the nation’s sentiment and exhibited a selective celebration of the 2019 election reports from the same observer groups.

Osuntokun emphasized the need for the international community to take immediate and appropriate punitive action against Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye, and other top INEC officials who were directly involved in the alleged desecration of the elections.

He urged the judiciary to critically examine the evidence, law, and processes of the flawed elections to arrive at a legally sound verdict that aligns with public opinion and the experiences of Nigerian citizens who participated in or observed the 2023 general elections.

In conclusion, the Labour Party’s demand for the removal of the INEC chairman and the initiation of a financial investigation reflects their dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

They emphasize the need for accountability, integrity, and fairness in the electoral process to uphold the democratic principles of Nigeria.

