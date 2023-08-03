LP Chieftain, Tai Obasi Shares How Peter Obi Found His Missing Phones At The Tribunal On Tuesday

A chieftain of the Labour Party and media aide to former presidential candidate of the party in the last general elections, Tai Obasi has revealed how Peter Obi found his missing phones at the election petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

In a short video which was on social media platforms on Tuesday, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was seen complaining about his missing phones, a development that generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

Peter Obi was at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday with other chieftains of the Labour Party in continuation of the petition against the victory of the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Punch paper reported that Tai Obasi, in an exclusive interview said that the phones, believed to have gone missing, were in the custody of his aide.

He stated; “To start with, he never lost his phone. What happened is that one of his aides, who usually goes around with him, was with me in the court. Usually, he keeps his phone on the table in front of him.”

He added; “So when his aide noticed that a lot of people were coming to greet him and his mind was off the phone, he took it for safekeeping.”

(Photo Credit – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page)

He stated further; “The whole drama didn’t take up to two minutes before the aide, who went to urinate, came back with the phone. But before, Obi’s anxiety over the missing phone became noticeable.”

Source – The Punch paper

Penkelemesi (

)