LP Chieftain Reacts To Claim That If PO Was ECOWAS Chairman, He Would’ve Told Members That No To War

One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Nana Sani Kazaure has reacted to a claim made by a staunch supporter of the Labour Party saying if obi was the chairman of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, he would have told members that he doesn’t want war

The Twitter user posted on his Twitter page that the labour party presidential aspirant would have told the West and ECOWAS politely that the People of Nigeria who gave him their mandate said they do not want war

After seeing the Post, the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson took to her official Twitter page to comment. She thanked the supporter for making the tweet about peter obi

She proceeded to acknowledge a comment made under the tweet that war is not an investment

Kindly read the tweet that Nana Sani Kazaure made below

What are your thoughts on this article

