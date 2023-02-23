LP Chieftain, Pat Utomi Reacts After Their Senatorial Candidate Was Killed In Enugu

A few days before the general election in Nigeria, news emerged that the Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu Senatorial District, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, was killed and burnt. According to reports by Punch, Oyibo Chukwu was shot inside his vehicle with five other people who were with him and set the car ablaze.

Reaction to the sad development, Pat Utomi, a Labour Party Chieftain, while on Arise News this morning, said it’s not the first time that the Labour Party has been visited with such as one saw the rally in Lagos and what happened that day. Pat Utomi then went on to say why democracy has to be this way and what’s at stake, rather than a different perspective on how to govern.

Pat Utomi then went on to say the problem is they have made politics too attractive for criminally minded people as they are the ones likely to grab power in the way the country is configured.

Content created and supplied by: TeamAnonymous (via 50minds News)

News )

