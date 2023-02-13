LP Chieftain, Ozigbo Explains Why Peter Obi Didn’t Visit Oba Of Lagos When He Campaigned In Lagos.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of Labour Party and the Former PDP Governorship Candidate in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has explained why the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, failed to visit the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, when he campaigned in the state last Saturday.

While speaking, he noted that effort was made by Mr Peter Obi and Lagos State LP Chairman to visit the Oba of Lagos, but he was regrettably not available.

Mr Ozigbo made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, noting that he was on Channels television this morning and was asked why Peter Obi did not visit the Oba of Lagos on Saturday, when he campaigned in the State.

Furthermore, he stated it clearly that Peter Obi has respect for all traditional rulers in the country, and that he has a cherished tradition of paying them courtesy visits when he visited the 36 states. He then went on to explain that the Labour Party Chairman in Lagos State, clarified that effort was made to visit him, but he was not available.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was in Lagos State on Saturday for his Presidential Campaign rally, but failed to visit the Oba of Lagos. Since then, several Nigerians, most especially those in the opposition parties have been ctiticizing him, claiming that he disrespected the Oba of Lagos, by failing to visit him, the way he has visited other traditional rulers.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

