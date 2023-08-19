LP Chieftain, Oseloka Obaze React To The Photoshopped Picture Of Peter Obi And Son Of President Tinubu, Seyi

A former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State and Labour Party Chieftain, Oseloka Obaze has reacted to the photoshopped picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the son of the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

Oseloka Obaze said on his verified Twitter page; “Desperation gone awry! How many times will APC aparachiks photoshop @PeterObi? Those in search for legitimacy should please look elsewhere: @PeterObi’s credibility, popularity & bonafides won’t rub off on usurpers shopped photos & insensate trolls.This is an ambitious fakery!”

The recent tweet by Oseloka Obaze on his official Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

