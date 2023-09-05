NEWS

LP Chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Tribunal Announces Judgment Date On Obi And Atiku’s Petitions

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
The Appeal Court judges announced that they had chosen Wednesday, September 6, 2023 to deliver their final ruling on the election petitions filed by Peter Gregory Obi of his party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP challenging the results of the February elections. Famous lawyer and Labour Party chieftain Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo recently used social media to explain the gravity of their announcement.

A member of the legal team that defended the Labour Party in court, Okonkwo warned in a series of tweets on Monday, September 4, that the court’s decision on that date would have serious ramifications not only for Nigeria’s democratic and social justice systems, but also for those of the African continent and the rest of the world.

He continued by saying that the nation’s judiciary would be closely watched in order to uphold the law.

“The anticipated PEPC judgement on September 6, 2023, will affect and affect negatively democracy and social justice in Nigeria, Africa, and the entire world,” he wrote.

