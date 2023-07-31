LP Chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts After Listening To President Tinubu’s Broadcast Message
One of the chieftains of the labour party, LP, and member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted after listening to the broadcast message of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu
It is no longer news that the president, on Monday, engaged all Nigerians
During his conversation, he spoke on several issues that have been affecting the nation one of which is the removal of the fuel subsidy by his administration
The president said that the subsidy has been costing the nation trillions of naira of which some group of individuals have been the beneficiaries hence his reason for removing it. He further spoke about some other pressing issues
The labour party presidential campaign spokesperson has now reacted to the message of the president
According to Kenneth Okonkwo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu blamed everyone for Nigeria’s woes except himself
