LP Chieftain, Doyin Okupe Shares Why President Tinubu’s N5B Palliatives To Each States May Not Work

A former Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council and chieftain of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe has revealed why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Five Billion naira palliative to each state may not work.

(Photo Credit – Doyin Okupe Official Twitter Page)

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum had stated after the National Economic Council meeting that the state governors are to use part of the five billion naira from the Federal Government to procure 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

Doyin Okupe, on his official Twitter page said; “WHY PRESIDENT TINUBU’S N185 BILLION PALLIATIVE MAY NOT WORK. Palliatives by definition are measures taken to relieve certain conditions without treating the cause.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The former presidential aide added; “As a Doctor, I have never liked the idea of palliatives, mainly because they are temporary and not long lasting. However, in Nigeria’s lexicon, the word palliative has been assumed; even by experts to be the necessary accompaniment to subsidy removal.”

He stated further; “Over the years, all palliative regimes by previous administrations have never achieved the desired results. President Tinubu, by succumbing to the pressures on palliative has done what every caring or listening president with empathy for his people should do and I think it is a commendable act and perhaps apt, but I dare say, may be of no effect for the following reasons: in their states and can only employ their existing political structures to distribute palliatives. So in a state governed by APC, members of PDP, LP, NNPP, etc will be excluded. And this goes vise versa for states controlled by PDP, LP etc”

(Photo Credit – Doyin Okupe Official Twitter Page)

He noted; “Whereas, citizens in the state who are not part of the structure of any political party constitute about 70% of the population. They too, most certainly, will be excluded.”

Penkelemesi (

)