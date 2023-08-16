LP Chieftain, Akin Osuntokun Reacts After Tinubu Said Subsidy Is Gone
The report of the total end to subsidy surfaced online recently and there have been several reactions
Recall that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu first removed subsidy while making his inaugural speech on may 29
As soon as the president made the pronouncement, the price of fuel went up to N500
However, recently, there was another increase in the price of fuel after as it became N617. Since the price went high, there have been several discussions concerning the issue
The president, however, on Tuesday, stated that subsidy is gone and gone for good
The statement was made following some reports that saturated the media about the president considering a ‘temporary subsidy’
Reacting to the report, the federal government said there is nothing of such
The director general of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has reacted to the latest statement from the federal government
In the post that he made on his page, he said that corruption erodes the very foundation of good governace
