LP celebrates as Tribunal upholds Fed House members election in Lagos

The Lagos Labour Party has expressed its confidence in the judiciary’s ability to uphold justice without bias, following the success of Mr. Wande George and Mr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, representing Amuwo-Odofin and Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituencies, respectively, at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Vanguard, the party conveyed its dismay and surprise at the rulings of the National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal, which led to the removal of a representative from Ojo Federal Constituency and the dismissal of a Lagos Central Senatorial candidate’s plea.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Olubunmi Odesanya, the publicity secretary, on Tuesday night, the LP urged its members and supporters to maintain their optimism as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivers its verdict today.

The statement emphasized the party’s unwavering belief in the potential for Nigeria’s redemption through competent individuals and robust institutions. The Labour Party commended the fairness and integrity of the Tribunal judges in their recent judgments.

It also called upon the PEPT judges to emulate their colleagues in Lagos as they prepare to deliver their verdict on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023. It stressed the immense responsibility entrusted to the judges and implored them to prioritize justice for the sake of the nation, not personal interests.

Additionally, the LP in Lagos State expressed deep disappointment at the Tribunal’s rulings, which resulted in the removal of their incumbent House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency and the rejection of their Lagos Central Senatorial candidates’ appeals, citing concerns related to pre-election issues.

It acknowledged that the tribunal does not serve as the final arbiter in such cases. It expressed solidarity with its gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, anticipating a favorable outcome when the tribunal issues its judgment on the petition.

The party reaffirmed its faith, trust, and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary as a cornerstone of a robust democracy that can usher in the desired new Nigeria.

NigeriaNow (

)