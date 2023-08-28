LP Candidate, Peter Obi Reacts After He Visited A Kidney Hospital In Nnewi Over The Weekend (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after he visited a kidney hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Peter Obi said on his verified Twitter page; “Over the weekend, I was pleased to honour an invitation from the Founders of Premium Kidney Hospital Nnewi, Dr and Dr Mrs Chidolue, to tour their health facility. I was impressed by their huge investment and the immense contributions they are making to the growth of our health sector.”

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

The former Governor of Anambra State added; “It was very sobering for me to witness four patients go through dialysis simultaneously. Also, I seized the opportunity to run kidney function tests. Healthcare improves the life expectancy of the people and is a critical measure of the development of any nation.”

He stated further; “It is often said that health is wealth because healthy people are more productive than the infirm. And as we move from consumption to production, health remains a critical prerequisite for a virile national workforce.”

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

The Labour Party Chieftain noted; “I thank the Founders, management and staff of the hospital for this great initiative, and urge the government to support them and others with such initiatives, and also invest more in our health sector to help mitigate medical tourism and help save our much-needed foreign exchange. With a healthy nation, a new and more prosperous Nigeria is POssible. -PO”

The recent tweet by Peter Obi on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

