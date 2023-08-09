LP Candidate For Lagos Guber Election Was Not A Member Of LP, He Did Not Resign From PDP – Jandor

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Lagos State Gubernatorial Election of 2023, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor has disclosed that he took Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP was still a member of PDP when he contested for the gubernatorial election.

According to Jandor, PDP presented before the court, the register of the Labour Party which shows that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was not a member of the Labour Party. Jandor said that the register submitted to the court includes the one Labour Party submitted to INEC on April 2022.

He went on to say that he also submitted the register Labour Party submitted to INEC on May 2022 and the third register was the one Labour Party submitted to INEC on April 2023. Jandor noted that all these registers did not have the name of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in any of them.

Jandor was of the opinion that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was not qualified to be part of the election because he was not a member of the Labour Party and as such, he was not qualified to run under the platform of the Labour Party.

Watch From The 14:45 Minute Of The Video Below:



