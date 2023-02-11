NEWS

LP Campaign Rally: ‘ Obi and his supporters discomforting Lagosians ‘- APC Chieftain, Onanuga

Peter Obi CON of the Labour Party and his supporters have come under fire from Mr. Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for the All Progressive Congress (APC), for upsetting Lagosians with their party’s campaign rally.

However, the APC Chieftain made this information available to the public via his Twitter account. He proclaimed: “Peter Obi and his followers are participating in a road walk to slow down traffic on Lagos’ already backed-up Lekki-Epe expressway. Despite the fact that his meeting is taking place at TBS on the island, he opted to enrage the residents of Lagos. Election campaigning is common in our city “.

Recall that on February 11, 2023, the day before the subsequent general election, the political party conducted a rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS). The presidential election will be held on February 25, 2023, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission. (INEC).

