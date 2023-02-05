NEWS

LP campaign Chief replies El-Rufai, claims Azikiwe, Awolowo did not enjoy Obi’s political dominance

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a news published by Premium Times, the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has replied El-Rufai over some comments he made regarding Obi. Recall that the Governor of Kaduna state referred to Peter Obi as a Nollywood actor who stands no chance of winning in the upcoming election. Reacting to this, Mr. Osuntokun claimed that Peter Obi is enjoying a political dominance that even the first republic politicians like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Ahmadu Bello did not enjoy.

Osuntokun noted that if Obi can win South-south and the South-east easily, he has a greater chance of emerging victorious. The Director General of the Peter Obi campaign council claimed that El-Rufai has marginalized some parts of Kaduna because of his mindset. Osuntokun stated that El-Rufai should be beseeching the mercy and forgiveness of God for the calamity he caused in a segment of his state.

According to Osuntokun, Nigerians are all aware of the presidential candidate that should be tagged a Nollywood actor. He noted that whether Obi wins or loose, he has fostered a seismic change in Nigerian politics.

What can you say about this?

Source: Premium Times

Lilridex (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Central Bank Of Nigeria Gave False Information To Buhari – Presidential Aide

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Apostle Suleman Advises Nigerians, Naira Scarcity Protest Stalls Obi’s Oyo Parley

10 mins ago

If Atiku Is Not Careful Enough, Peter Obi Will Take The Northerners From Him-Primate Elijah Ayodele.

18 mins ago

Tinubu deceiving himself if he thinks northerners will vote for him’ —Pa Adebanjo

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button