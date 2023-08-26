LP: Apapa and others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that progress Isn’t achieved – Malam Umar Farouk

The Labour Party has claimed that Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the factional National Chairman of the party, along with a few others, are receiving financial support. Malam Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the Julius Abure faction, made this statement during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

It should be noted that Lamidi Apapa had previously announced during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday that the Court of Appeal in Owerri had confirmed him as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

Furthermore, he stated that the court had also removed the Julius Abure-led faction and instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to acknowledge the governorship candidates produced by his faction for the upcoming election.

According to an article in The Daily Trust paper, Malam Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the Julius Abure faction, has called for a conference to address the misleading information being spread by some former members of the party. These individuals have rebelled against the party and are falsely portraying the significant progress being made to strengthen the Labour Party and establish it as one of Nigeria’s major political parties.

He stated: “Lamidi Apapa and a few others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party. The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some section of the media to harass the party leadership but all have failed,”

The statement released by the Labour Party has sparked widespread discussion and debate among Nigerians.

