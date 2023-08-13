LP Accuses Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Of Denouncing His Nigerian Citizenship By Swearing Allegiance To USA

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State has delayed verdict on Lagos State Governorship election after adjourning the date for the final judgement of the case.

After the presentation of final address by all the parties involved in the case on Saturday, the lawyer who is representing the Labour Party in the case, Olatunji Benson, told reporters that one of the angles the Labour Party came from was the fact that the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, admitted in his form EC 9 that he made a declaration of allegiance to the United States of America.

Olatunji Benson argued that considering the fact that Femi Hamzat declared allegiance to the United States of America, he has denounced his Nigerian Citizenship and as such,he is not qualified to run for the position of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Olatunji Benson disclosed that Femi Hamzat took the document of his swearing of allegiance to the United States to the office of the commissioner of oath and swore an affidavit that confirmed that he swore allegiance to the United States of America.

Olatunji Benson went on to say that in the section 182 of the Constitution says that once someone swears allegiance to another country, the person will be disqualified from contesting in an election.

