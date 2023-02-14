LP 2023: Video And Pictures From Peter Obi Campaign In Nnewi

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two weeks from now, it will interest you to note that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has continued his political campaign by visiting almost all the states of the country including major stakeholders. His popularity has continued to soar unprecedentedly. Many are beginning to wonder if Peter is the third force that will bench the APC and PDP.

﻿It will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is not leaving any stone unturned in the pursuit of his presidential ambition as he has continued to intensify his campaigns. According to information sourced from Daily Trust and other credible platforms, it has just been gathered that Obi has landed in Nnewi, Anambra State, his state for another round of campaigns.

Never in the history of Nigeria have we ever had a presidential candidate with so much energy like this. To date, Peter Obi remains the most interviewed presidential candidate since independence. It will interest you to note that Obi has changed the narrative of politics in Nigeria and that is why his detractors seem not to know how and where to attack him from.

