LP 2023: Pictures As Obi And Datti Meet With Shehu of Borno

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two months and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much velocity as different presidential candidates in the mission to market themselves keep moving from state to state to persuade Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and his campaign team have gallantly arrived in Borno State for the party’s presidential campaign rally ahead of the next month’s presidential election.

See Photos Here

It will interest you to note that during his visit to Borno State for his presidential campaign rally, Peter Obi had a town hall meeting with the women in the state. Immediately after the town hall meeting, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, and his team headed straight to the palace of the Shehu of Borno on a courtesy visit.

