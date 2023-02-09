LP 2023: Moment Peter Obi Landed In Abuja For His Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a few days from now, it will interest you to note that the major presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress have continued to intensify their campaigns and rallies to ensure that they emerged victorious at the polls. It will interest you to note that they have continued to travel to different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians to vote for them on February 25th.

It will interest you to note that based on the information sourced from Vanguard and other credible sources, it will interest the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Oni has continued to intensify his campaign to ensure that he emerges victorious at the polls. It was gathered that Obi and his campaign team were in Abuja today for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

It was gathered that Peter Obi Arrives in Abuja after his engagements in Bayelsa and Delta States earlier today. It will interest you to note that he was welcomed by a mammoth crowd. Many people have been wondering how Peter Obi gained this kind of unprecedented support and popularity within a short time. Do you think that Peter Obi has the structure to defeat Atiku and Tinubu who are considered political veterans and have a strong political structure?

