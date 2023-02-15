Loyalty to PDP unprofitable, Enugu rulers tell Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite their 22-year commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party, the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has expressed concern over the state’s high unemployment rate and general insecurity (PDP).

Igwe Agubuzu, the council’s chairman, claimed in a statement on behalf of the traditional leaders that despite backing the PDP for 22 years, law enforcement officials in Enugu had violated people’s rights.

It was released by PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar ahead of his rally while he paid a courtesy call to local chiefs in Enugu.

The political party known as the PDP was’midwived’ by renowned and patriotic Nigerians known as the G-34, according to a factual and unadulterated political history of our country’s current republic, the statement said.

The authorities claimed that the Enugu people had always supported and voted for PDP presidential candidates since the party’s founding, noting that the G-34 existed during Alex Ekwueme’s leadership.

They bemoaned the fact that unemployment and insecurity persisted in the state despite the “mouth-watering” promises PDP made to the people of Enugu.

The rulers said that after more than 20 years of support for the PDP, Enugu State only had unemployment, insecurity, the dehumanisation of its citizens by law enforcement, and the ensuing unrest among the youth to show for it. In light of this, we extend a warm welcome to you during this courtesy visit. Predictably, you have presented us with a sumptuous spread of frequently reiterated commitments.

“Our late brother, Professor Chinua Achebe, would have simply instructed you to go and count your teeth with your tongue,” they said.

The leaders of Enugu prayed for fair and credible elections in the hopes that the most qualified candidate would prevail, regardless of his or her political affiliation. According to Peoples gazette report.

