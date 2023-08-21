NEWS

Lovely and captivating ankara outfit ladies can recreate

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

the Ankara fabric is a very colorful, bright, and distinguished indigenous fabric that has captured the hearts of so many women who want to seem exceptionally chic, smart, and sophisticated at whatever event they attend.

Our more experienced female citizens, in particular, have come to enjoy the Ankara fabric because of how cute the Ankara designs can be.

Here, however, we’ll examine some gorgeous and intriguing Ankara costume styles that any mature woman can make for the coming week.

1. an Ankara skirt and top

The Ankara skirt and blouse is a fantastic two-piece ensemble that women may don to look chic and beautiful at any event. Gele, jewelry, and other adornments round up your wardrobe options.

2.Dress, Midi

One of the most iconic gown silhouettes, the midi dress can be worn by curvy women to any formal occasion. You can make your dress into a flared silhouette by adding a belt at the waist.

Jidderhluv (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore, Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

51 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Demolition threat: Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice you, Atiku’s aide tells Wike, LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

11 mins ago

Ranking the 7 best players since 2020

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates, Abuja’s turned to slum — Wike

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button