Lovely African Print Styles You Can Rock With Your Spouse

African print styles, also known as Ankara or Kitenge styles, have gained immense popularity worldwide for their vibrant colors, unique patterns, and rich cultural significance. These prints offer a versatile range of designs that can be effortlessly adapted to create stunning outfits for couples. Whether it’s for a special occasion or simply to celebrate love and culture, there are countless lovely African print styles that you and your spouse can rock together.

Matching Outfits: One of the most charming ways to showcase unity and togetherness is by donning matching African print outfits. For instance, you can wear complementary patterns and colors, such as a coordinating Ankara dress and shirt, or a matching skirt and tie set. These outfits not only make a bold statement but also symbolize the harmony and connection between partners.

Coordinated Colors: If wearing identical prints is not your preference, consider coordinating your outfits by choosing colors that complement each other. For example, if one partner is wearing a vibrant orange and blue Ankara dress, the other can opt for a stylish blue shirt with orange accents. Coordinated colors create a harmonious look without being too matchy-matchy.

His and Hers: Embrace your individual styles by wearing African print outfits that suit your personalities. For him, a well-tailored Ankara blazer paired with neutral pants can add a touch of African elegance. Meanwhile, she can choose a flowing Ankara maxi dress or a stylish peplum top with fitted trousers for a chic and feminine look. This way, you can celebrate your love for African prints while maintaining your unique fashion identities.

Mix and Match: Another fantastic way to showcase your love for African prints as a couple is by mixing and matching different patterns and colors. Experiment with combining various prints in your clothing, like pairing a bold geometric print with a more subtle floral one. Remember to keep one color constant in both outfits to maintain a cohesive look.

Accessorise with African Print: If you prefer a more subtle approach, incorporate African print accessories into your outfits. For him, an Ankara bow tie or pocket square can add a touch of African flair to a classic suit. For her, an Ankara head wrap or clutch can elevate a simple dress to a whole new level of style. These accessories allow you to embrace the beauty of African prints without committing to full-on outfits.

Casual Chic: African prints are not limited to formal occasions; they can be rocked casually too. Consider wearing African print shirts or dresses for a day out or a fun weekend gathering. Complement each other’s style by choosing complementary prints and colors that reflect your shared love for African culture.

Finally, embracing African print styles as a couple allows you to celebrate your love, culture, and fashion sense in a unique and captivating way. Whether you opt for matching outfits, coordinated colors, or mix-and-match styles, African prints are sure to bring vibrancy and joy to your relationship. So go ahead and rock those lovely African print styles with your spouse, creating beautiful memories together while showcasing your appreciation for this rich and enchanting cultural heritage.

Delightmedia30 (

)