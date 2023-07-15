Love is not enough with toxic men who are not mature enough to control their feelings – Blessing CEO.

Nigerian controversial relationship counselor, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has taken to social media to talk about the kind of men that having a deep affection for them do not make them to be satisfied. She spoke about such men on Instagram.

The businesswoman who disclosed such category of men through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking gorgeous in a new video she uploaded, as she stated that although she misses her man but sometimes, letting go is the real meaning of true love.

Speaking further Blessing CEO revealed that love is not enough with toxic men who are not matured enough to control their feelings.

Blessing CEO wrote;

“I miss you… But sometimes letting go is the real meaning of true love. Love is not enough with toxic men who are not mature enough to control their feeling”.

