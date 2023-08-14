NEWS

Lots Of Reactions As Micheal Olise Deletes His Crystal Palace Posts Amid Chelsea Links.

Amid reports that Crystal Palace’s Micheal Olise is being linked with a move to Chelsea Football Club, the forward has deleted all.his Instagram posts today, and it sparked a lot of Reactions on social media as well.

Micheal Olise deleted all his Instagram posts relating to Crystal Palace today being Monday, the 14th day of August, 2023, and it was shared on social media after reports that he has snubbed a move to Man Utd.

Immediately the post was shared on social media, a lot of football fans, Chelsea fans especially took to the comment section to react to it. Checkout some of the Reactions from fans on social media below.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans, do you want to see see Michael Olise at Stamford Bridge this season?

You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below, and thanks for reading.

