Lots Of Ex-Ministers Should Also Be In Prison For Doing A Few Things Emefiele Did – Adeluola

Kayode Adeluola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has come out to say that some former ministers in Nigeria should also be behind bars if former governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele is being charged with awarding contracts for the purchase of SUVs and other offences.

According to Kayode Adeluola who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight…

“We need to find out what the investigators have unraveled, particularly in relation to the naira redesign. Some of us have read on the pages of the newspapers that the cost of the printing of new naira notes was exorbitant but if there are any economic or financial crimes related to that, we would like to know. Nigerians were affected by the way the activities of the currency design was conducted, so those are things we would’ve wanted to hear. But if he is not guilty or he has conducted his affairs well, he should be allowed to go home. Otherwise if the CBN governor is being charged for awarding contracts or whatnot, a lot of former ministers will also go to prison.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 14:00

