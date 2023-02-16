This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Looted Funds: US returns $954,000 to Nigeria, Bayelsa

The United States of America, also known as the USA, “has returned to Nigeria $950,000 that was looted by the late Mr. Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa State.”

At the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the Asset Return Agreement was signed by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Beth Leonard, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN. It was emphasized that, “the returned loot should be used to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the state of Bayelsa.”

At the ceremonial handover ceremony for the seized treasure, Mr. Biriyai Dambo, SAN, the state’s attorney general, was also present.

The US Ambassador declared in her speech that, “her nation would keep on refusing safe heaven to dishonest public leaders.”

She admitted that, “the US rejected access to around 80 corrupt leaders last year.”

“Malami thanked the US government for ensuring that stolen funds be returned to Nigeria in his speech, which was read by Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba,” the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Federation.

The AGF pointed out that, “the US has continued to treat Nigeria favorably, not only by agreeing to refund the money that was stolen from the state treasury of Bayelsa, but also by providing assistance in the form of military aid.”

You may recall that, “this asset return resulted from the forfeiture and recovery of almost $1 million USD connected to the unethical behavior of former Bayelsa state governor, D. S.P. Alamieyeseigha”

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States Government jointly initiated and successfully concluded forfeiture proceedings against certain real estate and investment funds located in Maryland and Massachusetts against the former governor, resulting in a net forfeiture to the Government of the United States of America in the amount of $954, 807.40.”

“The parameters of the asset return agreement have been negotiated and agreed between the FRN and the USA in response to the court ruling.”

