Looking At Christ, Singing And Appreciating Him Or Talking About Him Is Not Enough-Pastor Kumuyi.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on The Identity of Begotten Branches in the “Despised” Tree, the cleric reportedly stated that “By “despised” tree, who are we talking about? We are talking about Christ. Christ was rejected by His own and they rejected Him, but as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become sons and daughters of God, as many as believe on His name. Those who made a choice to be in Christ has the power to become children of God. Every sinner must personalize the fact that Jesus died and suffered for his/her sake.

Speaking further he said “Looking At Christ, Singing And Appreciating Him Or Talking About Him Is Not Enough, there has to be a day when you will pray to the Lord to save you. Just as a baby is born into the world on a day, so is a sinner is born into the Kingdom of God once, it is not a gradual process. It is not a case of the head born today, the arms after a few days and the trunk after a week, etc. Salvation comes instantaneously, you are born again instantly as soon as you come by faith. Speaking further he said “Now we are obedient children, no longer disobedient as when we were on the other tree, always distracted, not sure where you stand, in Rome, you act like the Romans, in Babylon, you act like them, then when you get back to Jerusalem, you behave like a believer, No. You no longer fashion your lifestyle as when you were still in the world. Now you are like your Father in heaven who is holy, like father, like children. Christ who brought salvation is holy, so, you must be holy and not have the nature of the serpent, and the Saviour at the same, neither can you have the nature of the goat and sheep at the same time. Salvation takes away everything of darkness and you are brought into the light of God.

Speaking further he said “It is written” you now go by the written word of God. Jesus responded to all temptations from the devil with “It is written”. Now when you are begotten into the family of God, you walk, live, pray, and behave as “It is written”. Ask yourself, in your daily interaction, do you live by it is written? Because Every step you take, every decision you make, the life you live, the interaction and communication you have with others, let them be by it is written. Why you are doing what you are doing? Ensure that you stop doing anything that is not according to the will of God. Be ye holy because He is holy. 1 Peter 1:16 says “Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.

Speaking further he said ” In John 15:1, Here is Christ talking to His immediate disciples and through them to all Pastors, Evangelists, Prophets, Teachers and Ministers from their time, to this generation and to the end of the world. In verse 2 He said anyone in Him, meaning that anyone outside Him is not a believer. The Purpose For The Purging And Pruning Is For Us To Bear Fruits In What We Teach, Preach, Explain, expound and pray about so that after the message you will not be barren but bear fruits. You will bear fruits, much and abundant fruits in your ministerial endeavours in Jesus name.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook video from 16 minutes from the 3 hours video.

Dyoungmon (

)