Looking At BAT’s List, We Must Admit That Good, Brilliant & Visionary People Are Short In Supply-Sowore

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the ministerial list recently released by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Recall that the president forwarded the list to the 10th National Assembly on Thursday and there was several reactions that followed suit

The list which has twenty eight, 28 names comprises of both male and female, ex governors and other people

Some of the names included in the list are ex governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike, ex governor of Kaduna, Nasir Elrufai, Ex governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and many other people

Sowore took to his media page on Friday to state his opinion about the list. According to him, good, brilliant and visionary people are not on the list

In his post, he said that only the worst are available for service

