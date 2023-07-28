Looking At BAT’s List, We Must Admit That Good, Brilliant & Visionary People Are Short In Supply-Sowore
The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the ministerial list recently released by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Recall that the president forwarded the list to the 10th National Assembly on Thursday and there was several reactions that followed suit
The list which has twenty eight, 28 names comprises of both male and female, ex governors and other people
Some of the names included in the list are ex governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike, ex governor of Kaduna, Nasir Elrufai, Ex governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and many other people
Sowore took to his media page on Friday to state his opinion about the list. According to him, good, brilliant and visionary people are not on the list
In his post, he said that only the worst are available for service
See the post that he shared on his verified Twitter page here
What do you have to say?
