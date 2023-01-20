This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Look At What Amaechi, Osinbajo, & Others Are Doing, It Tells You There Is A Crack In The APC-Yerima Shettima

The National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Yerima Shettima has shared his views concerning the internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the forthcoming presidential election

Speaking on the absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the presidential campaign train, the outspoken Northerner said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not deserve the kind of treatment he gets from President Muhammadu buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He opined that the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo is not supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he lost his presidential bid during the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State won the APC primary election by a wide margin.

Speaking further, Yerima Shettima said; “That was how God wanted it, there is no reason to hold any grudges. Look at what Amaechi, Osinbajo, and others are doing; it tells you there is a crack in the APC.”

