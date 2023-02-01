Look At This Small Boy I Flogged In 2015, He Has not Recovered From The Defeat, Wike To Peterside.

Most of us are quiet familiar with the name Nyesom Wike who is famously known as the incumbent governor of Rivers State. He is an elderly man that came into the limlight years ago as a politician and has been doing great since then.

He has recently responded to Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s claims that Wike is hesitant to announce his presidential candidate out of concern that he will face repercussions from the party. Peterside is the immediate director general of NIMASA.

﻿For attempting to position them as equals in the political sphere, Wike has taken aim at Dakuku. Wike claimed that since defeating Dakuku in 2015, the governor-elect has been jealous of his position. A Nimasa ruler, he also bragged about having accomplished more in the Dakuku neighborhood than himself.

However, Nyesom Wike further described Peterside as failure and himself as success and that was why he defeated him in the Rivers gubernatorial election in 2015. Nyesom Wike said, “Look at this small boy that I flogged in 2015, he hasn’t recovered from the defeat.”

