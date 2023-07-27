“Look At How Thick The Concrete Is” -Twitter User Reacts To Road Construction By Abia Gov, Alex Otti

Social media has been abuzz with the emergence of captivating photos showcasing the ongoing road construction projects in Abia State, led by the newly inaugurated Governor, Dr. Alex Otti. These images have garnered significant attention from netizens, sparking a flurry of comments and discussions online.

Dr. Alex Otti assumed the position of Governor of Abia State following his victory in the gubernatorial election held on March 18. With his new mandate, he has wasted no time in implementing infrastructure initiatives, particularly in the area of road construction.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name DEMAGOGUE PhD. senior, shared some of these impressive photos on the platform. Alongside the images, the user expressed admiration for the governor’s efforts and achievements while also conveying a strong belief that the momentum of development in the state is unstoppable.

He wrote, “Look at how thick the concrete is. Abia state is wearing a new look.”

“It appears that there is no stopping at this point. Abia is in good hands.”

Here are some reactions from people who commented on the post.

what are your thoughts on this?

