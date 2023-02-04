NEWS

Look At How Popular Buhari Was In Kano & Suddenly They Attacked Him, Naira Policy Is Draconian -Sheikh Gumi

Popular Islamic Cleric and terrorist negotiator, Sheikh Gumi on Saturday, described the new Naira policy as a draconian rule in a democratic nation which will not bring any good results. The cleric said this during an interview with Punch paper.

Gumi, who reacted to a recent video of terrorists showcasing the newly redesigned Naira currencies, said that this policy will not solve the problem of terrorism as the CBN governor, Emefiele, and the federal government claim. Citing what happened during President Muhammadu Buhari’s two day visit to commission projects in Kano, Gumi added that there would have been a upheaval if the deadline wasn’t extended.

He said, “I was one of the people that said it (the CBN initial deadline) was not feasible and I envisaged that it was going to be removed. An upheaval would have come if CBN didn’t extend the deadline. Look at how popular Buhari was in Kano and suddenly, people in Kano were turning against him. It is really sad to see that. In Sudan, a mere increase in the price of bread caused the fall of the government because the people depend on it. There is despair among people; they will turn against you, so you don’t take people for granted”.

Gumi went on to say that better economic policies and creation of employment opportunities are the only policies that will drastically reduce terrorism in Nigeria.

