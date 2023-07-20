Local Govt Chairmen Must Reside in Their Domains -Gov Eno

Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Akwa Ibom State have been charged to live within their areas of jurisdiction for effective delivery on their mandate as chief security officers and champions of rural development.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno gave the charge when he swore-in two new Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Councils, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

He said that living within their jurisdiction would henceforth be a prerequisite for occupying the office of Chairmen of Councils, assuring that an Executive Bill would be sent to the state House of Assembly for legislative backing on the decision.

Governor Eno sited his case where he relocated from Eket Local Government Area to Uyo the state capital on assumption of office, justified his decision on the need to enable him function effectively in his new office.

At the inauguration, Deaconess Otobong Aaron and Hon. Oyosoro Oyosoro, former Vice Chairmen of Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong-Oruko, were sworn-in as Chairmen of their respective councils following the resignation of the former substantive Chairmen to contest elections into the House of Assembly, while Mr. Mbosowo David and Arit Ambit took the oath as Vice Chairmen of the two local government councils, respectively.

The Governor, congratulating the new Councils’ bosses, assured that his administration will work with them in tackling unique and compelling issues in their respective council areas in line with the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda of his administration.

“As heads of your respective councils, you are expected to lead in our determined effort to bring development to our rural areas. I expect that as Local Government Chairmen, you should begin to live in your local Governments Areas because, we are going towards a point where Chairmen function more effectively by residing in their Council Areas.”

“I will soon present a bill to the House of Assembly to enact and enforce it to ensure that people who must lead our Local Governments must live in their respective Local Governments. So, if you are willing to contest as Local Government Chairman, and you know you will not live in your Local Government, please don’t do so”, he added.

“This administration, in line with the core values and vision, as encapsulated in our ARISE Agenda, is determined to transform and deepen growth and development in our rural areas, as a strategic way of curbing rural-urban migration.” he stated

Governor Eno invited the guests to the first ever “Akwa Ibom Dialogue” scheduled for Monday, July 24th through 27th, at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, an event he said will feature presentation of the A.R.I.S.E. agenda blueprint and have experts make contributions on its implementation.

“As an inclusive Government, we throw open the space for people across party lines to make inputs and see the Agenda as a pan-Akwa Ibom Government philosophy, as opposed to partisan instrument. And with trust, our people will see it as such.

“This is the time for governance. Politics is temporarily over and we will not play politics with development of our dear state and our people”, he assured.

Speaking with Government House Correspondents after the swearing-in ceremony, the Chairman of Urue Offong-Oruko Local Government Council, Hon. Oyosoro Okon Oyosoro, expressed appreciation to the Governor and his people for the opportunity given him to serve as substantive Chairman, describing the governor’s position of Chairmen residing within their constituencies as apt and affirmed his readiness to comply with the decision.

Also, the Vice Chairman of Nsit Ibom Local Government Council, Mr. Mbosowo David, thanked the Governor and his people for the opportunity, promising to ensure a friction-free liaison with the Council Chairman to ensure that the people receive optimum service delivery.

