Livy Uzoukwu Reacts After Bola Tinubu Told Court To Exclude Peter Obi From Potential Election Rerun

Renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, has dismissed the ruling All Progressives Congress’ call for Peter Obi of the Labour Party to be excluded from a potential election rerun at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, August 1, Tinubu’s lawyers argued that an election rerun should only involve the top two candidates with the highest votes, not a candidate like Peter Obi, who came in a distant third. They based their plea on the Constitution.

In response, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, representing Peter Obi, stated that the matter raised by the APC is a constitutional issue that should be left for the Appeal Court Justices to interpret. He expressed confidence in his team’s efforts to secure a favorable judgment for the Labour Party. Dr. Uzoukwu emphasized that they have adequately addressed the constitutional matter in court, presenting multiple grounds in support of their case. Now, it is up to the court to make its pronouncement on the issue. The ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal have garnered significant attention from Nigerians, who are closely monitoring the developments regarding the potential election rerun.The ruling All Progressives Congress’ request to exclude Peter Obi from the rerun has sparked debate, with supporters of the Labour Party expressing their confidence in their candidate’s eligibility for the rerun.

Hear him: “There are so many grounds that we presented. It is left to the court to make its pronouncement. But what is important is that we sufficiently presented our case in a most convincing manner.”

As the five-man panel of Tribunal Justices deliberates on the matter, all parties await the court’s decision, hoping for a just and fair resolution of the constitutional issue raised during the proceedings. In the end, the fate of Peter Obi’s inclusion in a potential election rerun rests in the hands of the Tribunal Justices and their interpretation of the Constitution.

