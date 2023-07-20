Liverpool’s Forgotten Star Embarks on 7th Loan Deal In 6 Years

Liverpool’s young defender, Anderson Arroyo, finds himself on the move once again as he embarks on his seventh loan spell in just six years.

The 23-year-old Colombian will be spending the entirety of the 2023/2024 season on loan at FC Andorra, a team competing in the Spanish Segunda División.

Arroyo first joined Liverpool in 2018, making the switch from Colombian side Fortaleza C.E.I.F. at the age of 18. However, since his arrival, his journey with the Reds has been punctuated by a series of loan deals.

Shortly after arriving at Anfield, Arroyo was sent out on loan to Mallorca, where he spent 18 months, but only managed to appear in 12 matches. Following that, the 2018/2019 season saw him loaned out to Gent, where he shared the experience with fellow Liverpool star, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Returning to Liverpool after the Gent spell, Arroyo’s chances of breaking into the Reds’ first team were still limited, prompting yet another loan move. This time, he headed to Czech club FK Mlada Boleslav for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Despite his undeniable talent, Arroyo struggled to secure a regular spot in Liverpool’s squad, resulting in further loan spells during the subsequent three seasons. These found him plying his trade with Salamanca, Mirandes, and Alaves respectively.

The Colombian defender is yet to make a single appearance in a Liverpool jersey despite signing with the club five years ago.

With Arroyo’s contract set to expire in 2025, the Reds may contemplate the option of cashing in on the young talent before his deal comes to an end.

Only time will tell if Anderson, Arroyo’s journey will lead him back to the iconic red shirt at Anfield.

