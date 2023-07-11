Liverpool vs Leicester: 3 Good Players That Liverpool Should Use Against Leicester In Pre-season

Liverpool will face Leicester in a pre-season game, and they will want to give their best in the game, which will be played on July 30 at National Stadium, Singapore. They are some good players that Liverpool should use against Leicester.

Below are the three good players that Liverpool should use against Leicester in pre-season:

1. Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah, the Liverpool player, would be a nice option in the striking position. Salah, who has the ability to dive and create pace whenever he is with the ball, will help Liverpool against Leicester in the pre-season.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands international and Liverpool player, will be a good option in the defensive position. van Dijk, who will want to prevent errors in the defensive position and can secure the defense well, will help Liverpool against Leicester in the pre-season.

3. Alexander Arnold

Alexander Arnold, the Liverpool superstar, will help in the midfield position. Arnold, who is good at delivering crosses, can create chances for the team. Arnold, who can distribute the ball well and coordinate the midfield position, will be of great help to Liverpool against Leicester in the pre-season.

