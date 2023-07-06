Liverpool Star, Curtis Jones Wins Man Of The Match Award In England U-21 3-0 Semi-finals Victory

Liverpool football club of England midfielder, Curtis Jones was in action yesterday for England U-21 in the current Euro Championship against Israel at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

The 22 year old football maestro was given a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up following his incredible performance in their previous game which made him a key figure in the squad.

Curtis Jones was outstanding for the Young Lions at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role thereby got the ball advanced upfront with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

England in the 42nd minute of the game got the score sheet opened with a goal from Morgan Gibbs-White to make it one nil and was also the only goal that separated the two sides heading into the half time break.

England in the second half stepped up their game as they displayed some more dazzling displays, thereby got their lead extended by netting two goals from Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer in the 63rd and 90th minute respectively to end the game three goals to nil at full time.

After the game, Curtis Jones was named as the winner for the man of the match award following his outstanding performance for the team which was a well deserved one.

He will as such be optimistic to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

