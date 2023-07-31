LIV vs BAY: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Wednesday lunchtime, Liverpool will square off against Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium in a mouth-watering friendly.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recently thrashed Leicester City 4-0 in Kallang, while the German champions finished their Japanese tour with a 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale.

The Reds also scored four goals in their two German exhibition games against Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth, albeit they were forced to settle for a 4-4 draw against the latter, so few expect another four-goal haul against the perennial German champions.

Nonetheless, Klopp is seeing new entrants. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister adjust quickly to life in the Liverpool engine room, while negotiations for Romeo La are said to be ongoing in the background as Fabinho prepares to join Jordan Henderson in Saudi Arabia.

Before finishing their summer exhibition schedule against Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale on August 7, the exciting game on Wednesday will be Liverpool’s final friendly away from English soil.

Klopp’s team will then try to give Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino a harsh welcome back to life in England during their Premier League opener on August 13.

While Liverpool’s pre-season goalscoring record is excellent, the Reds’ 12 goals are overshadowed by Bayern’s opening 27-0 thrashing of ninth-tier FC Rottach-Egern, but Thomas Tuchel’s side has subsequently failed to impose their supremacy in a pair of Japan-based games.

Indeed, the Bavarians were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City on July 26, three days before a Tokyo match against J1 League powerhouses Kawasaki Frontale, where only a second-half Josip Stanisic goal kept Bayern alive.

Tuchel bemoaned his team’s pre-season fatigue as the reason for their lacklustre performance, but the German champions haven’t had much time to rest up as they prepare to fly to Singapore for their fourth exhibition match of the summer.

Bayern’s final two preseason opponents will be Monaco and Weinbeisser Kaltern. The Bundesliga champions may or may not start their latest title defence with Harry Kane leading the way as club executives work to satisfy ruthless Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

KICKOFF TIME: Bayern Munich versus Liverpool match will go down on Wednesday at 12:30PM Nigerian time.

