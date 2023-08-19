LIV 3-1 BOU: Three Best Players From Liverpool’s Win Over Bournemouth

Goals from Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah secured a comeback win for Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds had gone behind inside two minutes when Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring but, after Salah scored following a missed penalty, the home side began to dominate the game. Diaz would give Liverpool the lead before Jota’s second-half goal secured all three points.

Here are the three best players from the game

Dominik Szoboszlai

After a promising competitive debut for Liverpool at Chelsea, Szoboszlai was magnificent at Anfield, looking a cut above the rest. Not only was the Hungarian a class act in possession, using the ball cleverly and dribbling with purpose, but he worked hard, too, tracking back to help Alexander-Arnold a number of times.

Konate

Part of the poor defending for Bournemouth’s disallowed goal but didn’t do too much wrong otherwise in the first half, although may have done better with a header from a corner.

Luis Diaz

Contender for goal of the month with his acrobatic finish and was a handful throughout. Subbed in the 86th minute.

