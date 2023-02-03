Little Opportunity To Rule, You Started Misbehaving’ – Tinubu Slams Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has accused Osun governor Ademola Adeleke of causing trouble in the state. Naija reports that the former Lagos state governor slapped Adeleke at his APC rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Thursday, saying his APC administration in Gboyega Oyetola will return soon to continue the good work. rice field. Recall that in its January 27 ruling, the Osun Electoral Court dismissed Adeleke for dismissal at several polling stations and declared Oyetra the winner of the election.

In his remarks at the APC rally, Tinubu accused the PDP candidate of causing trouble in Osun and acting inappropriately on the few opportunities he was given to govern.

He said: “They had little chance of reigning for several months before they began cheating, killing, and making trouble in Osun State.” Underscoring the state’s plans, Tinub said it would help Osun become a manufacturing and tourism paradise. He said: “With its fertile soil, rich mineral resources, rich culture, and rich history, it attracts tourists from all over the world.” “A vote for me is a vote to develop this state and every part of this country.” “Rural areas are not forgotten; they support more economic activity and create a better life for their people.” It was developed to “At the same time, the ever-growing urban population, especially urban boys, will enjoy decent jobs and living wages.”

