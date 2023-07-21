List of young Players that Chelsea should keep after impressive pre-season displays

It is no secret that Chelsea have a plethora of young talented Players, a scenario created due to the determined investments made by the club owners towards building a team for the future.

However, that future could be now as certain young Players in the team are already punching above their weight due to impressive performances they have been showing up in Pre season so far for Chelsea.

We will take a look at some of them as Chelsea with Manager, Mauricio Pochettino need to consider keeping them in the first team. Here they are;

1. Cesare Casadei

The young Italian Midfielder is no doubt a special talent. Having win the best Player in the last under 20s FIFA world cup which was well deserved, Casadei showed some of his abilities and true potential in Chelsea’s last pre-season game against Wrexham. His ball carrying ability and vision for a pass is very magnificent hence why Chelsea should consider keeping him in the first team this season.

2. Ian Maatsen

The Dutch youngster also impressed in Chelsea’s last pre-season game against Wrexham. He scored two goals and has seriously made a case for himself after such an impressive performance. He deserves to be kept on in the first team.

3. Andriy Santos

Although, the talented Brazilian Midfielder is still very young, he plays like a matured fellow and his performances for Chelsea especially in that game against Wrexham was magnificent. A defensive Midfielder by trade, Santos could be drafted into the first team as his position is one that Chelsea currently need in more Players.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)